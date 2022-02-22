Drone operator who harassed Salem firefighters sentenced to probation

The operator of a rogue drone that harassed Salem firefighters from the air was put on probation for two years Tuesday.

"It was an absolutely stupid mistake," James Russell Weeks III said during a sentencing hearing in Roanoke's federal court. "I totally regret the decision I made."

Weeks, 40, had earlier pleaded guilty to operating an unregistered aircraft the day he piloted his drone over a Salem fire station, swooping down repeatedly on firefighters and police officers who were gathered outside.

First responders were more annoyed than intimidated by the bizarre incident, according to court documents.

Nonetheless, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon said there was a risk of harm. If nothing else, she said, firefighters were distracted at a time when they were on call to respond to emergencies.

Prosecutors did not seek a jail term. What happened on July 25, 2019, was so rare that sentencing guidelines for the offense do not exist, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Bassford said during a earlier hearing.

Court documents and testimony provided the following account:

Late in the day, firefighters and police officers at Salem’s main fire station on South Market Street noticed a white drone with four propellers hovering about 15 feet above the ambulance bay.

The breadbox-sized aircraft “buzzed” the first responders and then darted at them a number of times.

One firefighter swatted at the drone with a garbage bag, and another sprayed a fire hose in an attempt to bring it down.

After about 10 minutes, the drone flew into an open door of the fire station’s garage as firefighters and police officers ducked behind emergency vehicles for safety.

The remote-control operator apparently lost contact with the drone after a firefighter closed the doors, and the aircraft struck a pole, bounced off an ambulance and crashed to the floor.

Later that night, Weeks went to the Salem Police Department and attempted to claim the drone. He told police that he had allowed a friend to fly it while he ate dinner and later learned that it had crashed.

When informed that police had seized the drone as part of an investigation, Weeks admitted that he was the operator.

In a sentencing memorandum filed with the court, assistant federal public defender Randy Cargill wrote that his client paid about $1,600 for the drone at BestBuy and enjoyed using it to take photographs of scenery.

When the drone passed over the fire station, Weeks foolishly decided to "have some fun" with the firefighters who were outside, Cargill wrote. Weeks said he never intended to hurt anyone.

In a story published after Weeks pleaded guilty in November, The Washington Post reported that his case was among a handful of drone-related prosecutions that have led to recent convictions.

A Georgia man tried to use a drone to smuggle cellphones and tobacco into a prison where he was doing time for armed robbery, and a Pennsylvania man dropped small, handmade bombs from a drone to scare his ex-girlfriend, according to the article.

Drone enthusiasts say that on the whole, operators are conscientious and abide by a number of federal regulations that govern use of the aircraft.

As part of a plea agreement, Weeks gave up ownership of his drone.

