Drowning claims Roanoke man in coastal waters of North Carolina
A Roanoke man died Monday afternoon in an accidental drowning off the coast of North Carolina.

Joshua Paul Bishop, 36, died around 3 p.m. after being pulled from the water by life guards and emergency responders who rushed him to a hospital, according to an announcement from Emerald Isle, a North Carolina town located on Bogue Banks Island.

“The Town of Emerald Isle would like to express its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bishop,” officials wrote.

