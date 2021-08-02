Drowning claims Roanoke man in coastal waters of North Carolina

A Roanoke man died Monday afternoon in an accidental drowning off the coast of North Carolina.
Joshua Paul Bishop, 36, died around 3 p.m. after being pulled from the water by life guards and emergency responders who rushed him to a hospital, according to an announcement from Emerald Isle, a North Carolina town located on Bogue Banks Island.
“The Town of Emerald Isle would like to express its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bishop,” officials wrote.
Alicia Petska.
Alicia Petska covers crime and public safety. She can be reached at (540) 981-3319 or alicia.petska@roanoke.com.
