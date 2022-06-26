Drowning reported Saturday on New River

Rescue workers responded to a drowning Saturday afternoon on the New River along Parrott River Road.
Pulaski County Emergency Management said crews from Montgomery County and Radford assisted in the response. No other information was immediately available.
Officials urged people to always remember to wear a personal flotation device while on the water this summer.
"Don’t be fooled by the calm looking water," read a post from the emergency management office.
Alicia Petska.
Alicia Petska covers business and writes the Business Intel column.
