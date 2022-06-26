 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story spotlight

Drowning reported Saturday on New River

  • 0
062722-roa-va-drowningbrief-p01

A drowning was reported Saturday on the New River along Parrott River Road, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management.

 Courtesy of Pulaski County Emergency Management

Rescue workers responded to a drowning Saturday afternoon on the New River along Parrott River Road.

Pulaski County Emergency Management said crews from Montgomery County and Radford assisted in the response. No other information was immediately available.

Officials urged people to always remember to wear a personal flotation device while on the water this summer.

"Don’t be fooled by the calm looking water," read a post from the emergency management office.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden's Mission In Europe: Shore Up Alliance Against Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert