DRPT to host open house to discuss potential Amtrak stop in Bedford

The results of a long awaited study on the feasibility of an Amtrak stop in Bedford will be revealed at a community meeting at the Bedford Welcome Center hosted by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation set for Monday.

The Bedford/Franklin Regional Passenger Rail Stop Study kicked off in 2019. That year Virginia’s Commonwealth Transportation Board approved $300,000 to conduct a planning study on adding a train platform in the town.

Efforts to add a Bedford stop have also been pushed by the Bedford/Franklin Regional Rail Initiative committee for several years before the study was announced. The group even held an early-morning demonstration in 2017 holding signs that read “stop here” as a Amtrak train passed through Bedford from a newly created stop in Roanoke on its way to Lynchburg.

Emily Stock, chief of rail transportation for the Virginia Department of Transportation, said the Oct. 25 community meeting will provide the results of the feasibility study which will include potential costs to create the stop, foretasted ridership and the results of a survey of potential riders held in 2019.