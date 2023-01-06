Drug dealer who conspired to harm an informant gets 15 years in prison

A Roanoke drug dealer who conspired to harm an undercover informant — and almost had him killed — was sentenced Friday to 15 years in federal prison.

Sometime in 2020, William Ramey-Woodard came to suspect that a confidential informant working with police had helped to put him in jail on charges of distributing heroin and fentanyl.

Ramey-Woodard began to talk, through coded telephone and email conversations while he was incarcerated, with a friend, Joseph C. Martin, about seeking vengeance against the man.

On May 31, 2020, Martin went to the informant’s home with a 45-caliber pistol. He confronted the man and fired a single shot at point-blank range. The bullet narrowly missed its intended target, grazing the victim’s neck without causing serious injury.

Martin pleaded guilty earlier and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Bassford likened Ramey-Woodard’s case to that of King Henry II of England, who in 1170 became embroiled in a bitter personal and political feud with the Archbishop of Canterbury.

After King Henry spoke the infamous words — “Will no one rid me of this troublesome priest?” — four of his knights took the question as a command and used their swords to slay Thomas Becket.

The king later said that he didn’t intend for anyone to be killed. At his sentencing hearing Friday, Ramey-Woodard said the same thing.

“I didn’t want the informant to be shot,” he tearfully told U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski. “I didn’t want him to be shot at.”

However, the 42-year-old agreed to a statement of facts that that read: “He wanted the informant to suffer some consequence in retaliation for his work with the police, be that threats or perhaps a physical assault.”

Like King Henry, Bassford wrote in a sentencing memorandum, the defendant “said the wrong thing at the wrong time to the wrong person. Like Henry, Mr. Ramey-Woodard, perhaps unintentionally, put in play a course of events that would not end well.”

Bassford asked for the 15-year sentence, which was at the top of a range recommended by a plea agreement.

Defense attorney Murdoch Walker of Atlanta urged Urbanski to impose a lighter punishment, arguing that his client endured a difficult childhood growing up in Newark, New Jersey.

After both of his parents died before he was 6 years old, Ramey-Woodard wound up in an abusive foster home, where he was berated and beaten. A lock on the refrigerator door often kept him hungry. He soon turned to drug dealing as a way to survive.

“The world around him was complete chaos,” Walker said.

Despite that, Ramey-Woodard later turned his life around and moved to Roanoke, where he ran a barbershop and became a loving father, family members wrote in letters to the court. He later succumbed to drug abuse.

While a troubled childhood didn’t excuse what happened later, Urbanski said in imposing the sentence, “it helps paint the picture of where we are today.”