Dry days ahead for Roanoke area as tropical systems start to wind up

Tropical season is suddenly blowing up in 3 different areas of the Atlantic, including off the coast of the Carolinas, but Roanoke-area weather will be getting drier and eventually cooler this week after several days of showers and storms that have eroded drought in many (perhaps not all) locations in our region.

The cold front that triggered some severe storms on Sunday evening, with numerous reports of wind damage and some hail, in our region is the first of three that will move through by Wednesday. There may be enough lingering moisture for a re-firing of some showers and storms mainly east of Roanoke this afternoon and evening, but to the west it appears likely to stay dry with a second cold front arriving overnight and a third early Wednesday.

The result will be much drier flow from the northwest, a little hot at first with highs possibly reaching 90 in Roanoke on this Monday, then stepping down in temperature to an 80ish high in Roanoke and 70s to the west with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s by Thursday morning.

Heat and stickiness then rebuild by the weekend, with the chance of afternoon showers and storms returning.