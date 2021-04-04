Duck love: Support animal leads Pulaski County woman to peace of mind

But Owens watches for a scenario that can be more common around Easter. People get duck chicks for their children, but as the birds get bigger and harder to care for, they are abandoned somewhere near water. Unfortunately, these ducks may not know how to care for themselves.

Owens recounted spotting, then eventually rescuing a duck from Tech’s Duck Pond. She had thought it was a young bird. But captured, it turned out to be a very old duck — who was just skin and bones because it wasn’t finding food on its own, Owens said. A female, the duck had been plucked bald in places by aggressive males, she said.

Owens said she ended up driving an hour and a half into West Virginia to deliver the duck to a person she’d met online who could care for it.

In her non-duck life, Owens worked seven years at the Christiansburg Walmart, and recently began a new job at a store in the New River Valley Mall. Jellybean has never accompanied her to work, Owens said.

This fall, she plans to take classes at Radford University to finish a bachelor’s degree in marketing. Owens said she already has an associate’s degree in science and will soon receive one in business. Eventually, Owens said, she would like to open her own flower shop.