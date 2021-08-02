Dulles manager to be director of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

The manager of Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia will be the new executive director of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.
Mike Stewart, a 38-year industry veteran, will succeed Tim Bradshaw, who resigned in January, airport officials announced Monday. Stewart will be paid an initial annual salary of $230,000 and is scheduled to start Oct. 4, officials said.
The Roanoke airport is about one-tenth the size and scale of Dulles, but Stewart said he sees the job change as offering both a professional challenge and a welcome shift in lifestyle.
"This is an opportunity for me because it is a top executive position in the industry that I love and in an area I and my family love," said Stewart, who had an airline management job at the Roanoke airport early in his career.
Stewart, 60, is also a vice president with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which also operates Reagan National Airport in Arlington.
Dulles is an international airport with 40 airlines and 200 outgoing daily flights, while Roanoke’s airport is a regional airport with four airlines and 17 outbound flights per weekday. Dulles employs about 500 people, compared to 60 for Roanoke’s airport. It measures 11,000 acres, compared to 900 acres for Roanoke.
After Bradshaw departed, an outside search firm began to recruit candidates to succeed him from across the nation. The seven-member commission that owns and operates the Roanoke airport received the names of 33 individuals to consider. Ten candidates were interviewed once, three were interviewed twice and two of them, Stewart and an unidentified woman, visited the airport as finalists for additional interviews before area business and government leaders.
“We were looking for someone who could come in and really be a leader in growing the region through the airport,” said Dale Guidry, the commission's chair.
The Roanoke-Blacksburg airport has been striving to persuade airlines to offer additional, regular non-stop flights. Officials hope Stewart can use his industry experience and contacts in the industry and in state government to make that happen. Local officials say they are confident that more flights will make possible more growth in the local economy.
The airport, which uses the symbol ROA, offers nonstop service to Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dulles and Philadelphia, plus airports in Florida. Service to New York is not operating but has in the past and could return. Passenger traffic has partially rebounded from lows seen during the pandemic last year.
But airlines won’t add destinations without first seeing strong evidence of sufficient, stable ticket demand. The Roanoke airport experiences a high amount of leakage in the form of area residents driving to more distant airports to catch planes, which deflates demand from what it could be.
Asked if Roanoke is doing the right things to counter leakage, Stewart said he didn’t know.
“I need to get down and kind of see what’s been done, evaluate and make the best argument for the service they’d like to have,” he said.
Stewart said he looks forward to playing a more hands-on role in airport management than his current job offers.
“The one thing that I miss is getting out and recruiting air service, getting out in the community,” he said.
Guidry said the following destinations are on the airport's wish list: Boston, Denver and Houston or Dallas.
Stewart, who was born in Denver and raised in Tennessee, began his career by working for airlines and moved to working for airports. The airlines included Atlantic Coast Airlines, Independence Air, Piedmont Airlines and US Airways, according to pages of his resume released by the airport. The airports, in addition to Dulles, included Charlotte, Chicago, Raleigh-Durham and Roanoke. He worked at the Roanoke airport as a station manager for US Airways and lived in Roanoke County outside Salem in the early 1990s, the resume said.
Brad Boettcher, director of marketing and air service development at the Roanoke airport, who did not participate in the search, said he asked his contacts in the airline, airport and aviation consulting industries about Stewart.
“Everybody has great things to say,” Boettcher said.
Other tasks await Stewart's attention.
These include completing a new master plan for the Roanoke airport, soliciting proposals for the fixed-base operator contract and upgrading the airport website. Another project in the pipeline is devising a use for a section of the main terminal that has been vacant since car rental companies moved into a complex the airport built for them, Boettcher said.