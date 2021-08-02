Dulles manager to be director of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

The manager of Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia will be the new executive director of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

Mike Stewart, a 38-year industry veteran, will succeed Tim Bradshaw, who resigned in January, airport officials announced Monday. Stewart will be paid an initial annual salary of $230,000 and is scheduled to start Oct. 4, officials said.

The Roanoke airport is about one-tenth the size and scale of Dulles, but Stewart said he sees the job change as offering both a professional challenge and a welcome shift in lifestyle.

"This is an opportunity for me because it is a top executive position in the industry that I love and in an area I and my family love," said Stewart, who had an airline management job at the Roanoke airport early in his career.

Stewart, 60, is also a vice president with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which also operates Reagan National Airport in Arlington.

Dulles is an international airport with 40 airlines and 200 outgoing daily flights, while Roanoke’s airport is a regional airport with four airlines and 17 outbound flights per weekday. Dulles employs about 500 people, compared to 60 for Roanoke’s airport. It measures 11,000 acres, compared to 900 acres for Roanoke.