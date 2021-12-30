Dynamic storm system starts 2022 with rain, wind ... and maybe snow for Roanoke/NRV

We're not headed into hard winter anytime soon, but spring-in-winter will end dramatically on the second day of the new year.

A complex, multi-wave storm system is set to interrupt spring's untimely intrusion over much of the central and eastern U.S. There will be copious amounts of snow in places that were setting record highs a few days ago in the Upper Midwest. There will be more severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in places that have had too many of them already in the southern and central states.

For us, there will be periods of rain through the weekend -- probably not a ton of it, maybe not quite an inch -- but still quite needed after months of relative dryness and one of the driest November-December periods on record. It will be unseasonably warm with 60s and maybe some lower 70s over the weekend. There may be some thunderstorms, though the risk of severe storms appears to me much greater to our south and west.

Gusty winds will bring an extreme temperature shift Sunday, as a cold front crosses our region. We'll likely be in the 60s in Roanoke during the day, but end up in the 20s by Monday morning.

The big question about that temperature shift is whether it will roll in with diminishing clouds and a few snow showers blowing over the mountains, or if another wave of low-pressure might kick back some more moisture into the cold air for a more robust band of snow on the backside on Sunday evening into early Monday.

Not a few forecast model runs are showing such a scenario, with fairly substantial snowfall amounts (1-4 inches) in much of Virginia, including the New River and Roanoke valleys, by Monday morning. Color me skeptical at this point, but it's something to keep an eye on headed into the weekend.

Snow or not, Monday will be a purely winter day, breezy with temperatures struggling to make 40 in Roanoke and likely not making 40 to the west.

To be clear, this will not be any kind of especially severe Arctic outbreak or even "getting cold and staying cold" for our region. The atmospheric pattern just isn't there to support such an outcome at this time, with the core of cold air centered in the western U.S. But there will be other cold fronts in days ahead, so a roller-coaster scenario of highs getting back into the 50s, then chilling down again, with some showers in between, appears to be what we're headed into for the first half of January.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com.

