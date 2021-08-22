Eagle Rock library to remain closed Monday and Tuesday due to COVID-19 staffing issues

Staffing issues due to COVID-19 will force the Eagle Rock Library Branch in Botetourt County to stay closed on Monday and Tuesday, and could prompt other branches in that area to alter their schedules.

The two-day closure was announced Sunday afternoon. The Eagle Rock branch is normally open on Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"There may be other temporary closures affecting other Botetourt County Library Branches this week due to staffing issues," spokeswoman Tiffany Bradbury wrote in a news release. "Library Staff and County Administration will be monitoring the situation and will adjust library hours and days accordingly if needed.

"We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we strive to keep our employees and patrons safe and healthy."