Eagle Rock library to remain closed Monday and Tuesday due to COVID-19 staffing issues
Related to this story
Most Popular
The board, such as others in the region, continues to have different opinions about masks and the severity of COVID-19.
"This vaccination requirement is a condition of employment at Virginia Tech," university spokesman Mark Owczarski wrote in an email.
Only lingering showers into morning as Tropical Storm Fred's remnants appear to be leaving Roanoke area relatively unscathed
Two former Rocky Mount police officers charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol have rejected plea agreements offered…
Rusty Nevians Sutphin was rolled into court handcuffed to his wheelchair Thursday, a week and a half after police said he held a knife to his …
On Tuesday, 1,191 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID, the highest daily figure reported since early March, according to Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association data.
Three-year-old Lawson Haynes could hear the wheeze of W.C. Nimmo in his big garbage truck before it’s even on his street Tuesday morning.
FLOYD — The Historic Pine Tavern Restaurant will close its doors to the general public Friday, Aug. 20, but continue serving the community through private events and special occasions, its owners announced this week.
A man being held at Western Virginia Regional Jail died Wednesday in what authorities said appeared to be a suicide by hanging.
Jerry Moles said his mother planted a garden 40 years ago that was destroyed in two days earlier this month by tree trimmers sent by Appalachian Power.