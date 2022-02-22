 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early morning fire damages Memorial Ave. residence

A Grandin Village-area duplex sustained damage and a resident was displaced by an early morning fire Tuesday.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said a 4:41 alarm brought first responders from the nearby Roanoke Fire Station #7 to the two-story duplex in the 2000 block of Memorial Ave.

They arrived to find smoke was flowing from the structure but controlled the fire in about 20 minutes.

The fire, traced to a first-story bathroom, was electrical in origin and accidental, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

No injuries were reported. Damages are estimated at $20,000.

