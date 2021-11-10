 Skip to main content
Early morning fire damages urgent care center in Salem
An urgent care center in Salem will be closed for some time after an early morning fire broke out at its building.

The fire was reported around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday at the MedExpress location on West Main Street, according to Salem Fire & EMS.

Significant damage was done to the building. First responders arrived to find heavy smoke rising in the air, and worked for about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

The center wasn't yet open for the day, according to its posted hours. No one was inside at the time, and no one was injured.

The fire marshal's office was investigating the cause of the blaze Wednesday. MedExpress's Christiansburg center, its next closest location, remained open and accepting patients.

In addition to the damage to the urgent care center, officials said, some neighboring businesses in the Mill Lane Commons shopping area suffered smoke damage.

