Early morning fire destroys north Roanoke County residence

122121 house fire Summer View Dr.

Roanoke County firefighters on the scene of Tuesday morning's fire that destroyed a residence north of Hollins.

 Roanoke County Fire & Rescue photo

A predawn fire on Tuesday gutted a north Roanoke County residence, causing an occupant and a dog to flee.

Roanoke County firefighters were called to the 8500 block of Summer View Drive just before 5 a.m. by a county police officer's alert. They found smoke and fire rising from the side and roof of a single-story, wood frame house.

According to a county news release, there were no injuries, although the house, located off U.S. 11 north of Hollins, is "a total loss."

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident.

The county fire marshal classified the fire's origin as undetermined, with the most probable cause being an unattended wood stove.

The damage estimate is $33,500, according to the county news release.

