Early morning fire destroys vacant Salem commercial building

An early Monday morning fire destroyed a vacant commercial structure in Salem, according to the city's Fire & EMS Department.

Units that responded to the at 2:30 a.m. fire on Seventh Street found the former site of McClung Lumber Co. engulfed in flames, with fire spreading to a nearby building.

No one was inside the burning one-story building, and firefighters were able to contain the blaze so that the adjacent structure sustained only minor damage.

No injuries were reported.

Salem Fire & EMS said it took about an hour to control the fire. Units remained onsite for several hours after the blaze was extinguished.

More than 30 first responders from Salem and Roanoke Fire & EMS came to the scene.

The fire remains under investigation by the Salem Fire Marshal’s Office and there is no damage estimate yet.