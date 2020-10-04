 Skip to main content
Early morning fire displaces adults, children in Bedford
Early morning fire displaces adults, children in Bedford

Twenty people were displaced by a Sunday morning apartment fire in Bedford.

The Bedford Fire Department responded at 1:14 a.m. to reports of an apartment building on fire in the 700 block of Blue Ridge Avenue, according to a news release. There crews found heavy smoke issuing from a two-story wooden-frame building.

The blaze was located in a bedroom, and its cause remains under investigation, the release stated.

Damage was estimated about $35,000.

Bedford Fire Chief Brad Creasy wrote in an email that 20 people, including adults and children, were displaced.

