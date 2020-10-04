Early morning fire displaces adults, children in Bedford

Twenty people were displaced by a Sunday morning apartment fire in Bedford.
The Bedford Fire Department responded at 1:14 a.m. to reports of an apartment building on fire in the 700 block of Blue Ridge Avenue, according to a news release. There crews found heavy smoke issuing from a two-story wooden-frame building.
The blaze was located in a bedroom, and its cause remains under investigation, the release stated.
Damage was estimated about $35,000.
Bedford Fire Chief Brad Creasy wrote in an email that 20 people, including adults and children, were displaced.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.