Early morning fire in Roanoke displaced one person Thursday

One person was displaced Thursday by an early morning house fire in Roanoke.

Fire crews were dispatched just after 3:30 a.m. to a blaze in the 2900 block of Roberts Road Southwest, according to a Roanoke Fire/EMS social media posting.

One resident was displaced by the fire and is being helped by the American Red Cross, according to the posting.

It took 25 minutes for crews to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

