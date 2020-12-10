 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Early morning fire in Roanoke displaced one person Thursday
0 comments

Early morning fire in Roanoke displaced one person Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

One person was displaced Thursday by an early morning house fire in Roanoke.

Fire crews were dispatched just after 3:30 a.m. to a blaze in the 2900 block of Roberts Road Southwest, according to a Roanoke Fire/EMS social media posting.

One resident was displaced by the fire and is being helped by the American Red Cross, according to the posting.

It took 25 minutes for crews to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Hikers watch the sunrise from McAfee Knob

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert