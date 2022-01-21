Early morning house fire extinguished on Wasena Ave.

An early morning fire sent flames shooting out of a Wasena home and created a temporary street closure Friday.

The blaze was reported about 5:50 a.m. in the 800 block of Wasena Avenue Southwest. Roanoke Fire-EMS said it arrived to have a fire on the second floor of a house swiftly spreading to an attic space.

Three people inside the house escaped uninjured. One dog was killed, and a cat was missing.

Wasena Avenue and Main Street were closed during the fire response. The flames were extinguished, and the cause was under investigation Friday morning.

