Early morning Interstate 81 wreck near Christiansburg cleared
An early Friday morning tractor-trailer wreck that blocked lanes on both northbound and southbound Interstate 81 near Christiansburg has been cleared, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The northbound left shoulder and left and right lanes were blocked, as well as the southbound left shoulder and left lane, according to a 6 a.m. update posted at 511virginia.org. The lanes were reopened before 8 a.m. but the wreckage of an overturned tractor-trailer remains in the median, according to a VDOT traffic camera livestream at 8 a.m. Friday.

