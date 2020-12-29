Early morning tractor trailer fire halted traffic in Montgomery County

Firefighters early Tuesday morning battled and quickly knocked down a tractor trailer fire on Interstate 81 east of Christiansburg, according to Montgomery County Emergency Services.

Crews from the Elliston Volunteer Fire Department and Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad responded to the incident at about 3:40 a.m, Emergency Services said in a social media post.

The Elliston fire department chief arrived on the scene to find the cab of a tractor trailer fully involved, Emergency Services said. The Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department was also called on for mutual aid, according to Emergency Services.

While no injuries were reported, the fire did lead to the closure of all northbound lanes on that portion of I-81, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Northbound traffic was detoured to U.S. Route 11/460 - Lee Highway.

The traffic detour was removed before 7 a.m., according to VDOT.

