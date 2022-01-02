Early Sunday PM update: Still feels like spring as we await season's first winter storm in Roanoke/New River valleys

With Roanoke's temperature sitting at 62 degrees as darkness falls on this second day of 2022, snow may seem like the farthest thing that could be possible, but quite likely it is only about 12 hours away from starting and could come down in some heavy bursts as daylight dawns on Monday.

A winter storm warning goes into effect at 3 a.m. and remains active until noon Monday. During that time, rain that overspreads the Southwest Virginia late tonight is expected to change to snow, from west to east, from higher elevations to lower ones, as cold air is drawn rapidly into a low-pressure system tightening as it passes just south of Virginia, energized by a strong upper-level low.

This rain-to-snow changeover will not be gradual, but will crash quickly across the region. It will reach Blacksburg by 5 a.m., Roanoke by 6 a.m., and Lynchburg by 7 a.m., give or take an hour. That said, temperatures will not drop rapidly at first. It may still be north of 50 degrees at midnight at Roanoke, but once the dynamics of the storm system kick in, temperatures will drop in big chunks toward the 30s -- 10-degree or more drops in an hour are not unheard of in similar atmospheric setups. Snow will begin reaching the surface with temperatures above freezing, then drop to near or slightly below the freezing mark by sunrise.

Expect snow lasting until about 11 a.m., the heaviest between about 7 and 10 a.m, possibly an inch or two an hour at times. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches appear likely over a wide area, though a few spots could come in a little lower and some may go over 6. Accumulations will be variable by elevation and rates in banding, plus will vary quite a bit even at a single location from grassy areas and expose objects that cool quickly to open ground and pavement that hold warmth from weeks of above normal temperatures much longer. The heaviest bands will likely overwhelm the melt rate and lead to slushy accumulation even on city streets for at least a little while.

Forecast models seem to be a tad later both with the rain-to-snow changeover and the continuation of snow into late morning. Since the duration and intensity are about the same, that doesn't do much to change accumulation expectations, it just means more of the snow will fall in daylight where you can see it.

Snow falling and accumulating the day after highs in the 60s or even 70s is not unheard of in our region, but it is more commonly a late February to April occurrence, not what happens for the first snowfall of the season in early January.

Once the snow moves on, it may not take long for the sun to pop up, and combine with the latent heat in surfaces to quickly melt off any accumulation on paved surfaces. Temperatures, however, will struggle to make 40 on Monday.

Fairly seasonable temperatures with 40s to lower 50s highs and 20s to lower 30s lows -- maybe some teens on Tuesday morning -- look to set in for the week before another cold front on Friday, which may provide another flirtation with snow. Tis the season, even if it's not getting cold and staying cold.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

