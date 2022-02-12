Early Sunday snowfall likely to produce variable, mostly light amounts in Roanoke-NRV area

The march to springlike warmth takes a brief hiatus the next couple of days with the passage of an Arctic cold front and, very likely, a spray of snowflakes for a few hours on Sunday morning, with mostly light accumulations in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys.

The last widespread snowfall our region received, on Friday night, January 28, appears to be a decent template for what is expected to happen on Sunday morning, with splotchy, mostly light accumulation totals depending on marginal temperatures, elevation and uneven banding.

Don't take that too literally to mean your location will get exactly what it got that night. It doesn't appear there will be enough moisture for the 4-6-amounts some higher elevations of Floyd County got -- that will be somewhat more likely up north along the Blue Ridge toward Shenandoah National Park. And the heavier banding may develop in different places than it did that night. Just because you got almost nothing on Jan. 28 doesn't mean you might not get at least a little more on Sunday.

But the general idea that higher elevations will cool faster and start accumulating snow faster than lower ones, especially urban areas like Roanoke and Salem nearer the Roanoke River, and seemingly random patches or bands of somewhat heavier snow collecting deeper in some spots, appears to be valid.

Widespread accumulations of 1-2 inches appear to be likely, with some localized amounts in the 2-4-inch range in higher elevations and/or where heavier banding develops, and some spots in lower elevations -- urban areas of the Roanoke Valley and east of the Blue Ridge -- coming in under an inch.

Like the Jan. 28 system, this is an upper-level wave behind an Arctic cold front, with the storm system not reaching its full amplification until it is well east of us (and not nearly to the level of the Jan. 28 event that became a New England blizzard on Jan. 29). Temperatures have farther fall to reach near freezing than they did on Jan. 28, starting in the 50s on this Saturday, but the precipitation will be arriving in a colder part of the day before sunrise, not in the late afternoon and evening after daytime warming and peak solar radiation as happened on Jan. 28. However, we also don't have pre-existing widespread snow cover like we did on Jan. 28 to nudge temperatures colder faster.

Expect snow to begin between about 2 a.m. and sunrise and last, intermittently or continuously, until between 9 a.m. and noon. There may be some rain to start, especially in lower elevations. Some brief sleet is possible, mainly as a transition precipitation between rain and snow, but no significant accumulations of it. No freezing rain is expected at all -- snow will begin reaching the surface when temperatures are still above freezing, as it will be cold in all layers aloft.

Previous days of warmth and marginal temperatures to start will keep paved surfaces from collecting snow immediately, but heavier snow rates at any location can develop slush and snow cover surprisingly quickly once it gets close to the freezing mark.

The National Weather Service map posted above provides a reasonable and general idea of snowfall expectations across the region, but it's just about a given there will be surprisingly high and/or low totals relative to that map somewhere, or that of any other map anyone else could draw. When you're talking about tenths of an inch of moisture and a degree making a noticeable difference, there is inherent uncertainty.

Temperatures will warm above freezing in most of the region on Sunday afternoon, clearing most road surfaces that have collected any accumulation, and after a cold Monday starting in the teens and 20s and rising only into the 30s to lower 40s, the rest of the week will be on uphill climb of steadily milder temperatures toward 60s highs again by late week. The next storm system next weekend will very likely be all rain, maybe even thunderstorms.

The atmospheric pattern for the remainder of February into early March favors milder temperatures, with warmups lasting several days and only short cooldowns in between. Wintry precipitation chances will be minimal, only mountain snow showers behind cold fronts and a small chance of wet storm systems hitting narrow windows of marginally cold temperatures between warm periods.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

