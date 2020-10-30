Early voters casting thousands of ballots in Roanoke and New River valleys

If turnout is strong on Election Day, based on early-voting numbers Roanoke could see more than 70% of registered voters casting ballots.

All early votes will be counted as absentee ballots, which will be counted when polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Cochran said that early voting has gone smoothly, and he expects ballot counting to go well Tuesday night.

“We have a clean process lined out,” Cochran said. “We’ll take our time and do things properly.”

Provisional ballots, those that are given to voters whose eligibility to vote is in question, could become a factor in Roanoke, especially in the local elections that include a two-man mayor’s race and eight candidates running for three open city council seats.

More than 300 Roanoke voters had cast provisional ballots as of Friday, many of them people who had requested ballots through the mail but had decided to vote early in person instead. Those provisional ballots must be reviewed by the Roanoke City Electoral Board before they can be tabulated, which could delay calling any races that are close.