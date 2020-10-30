Early voters casting thousands of ballots in Roanoke and New River valleys

Voters have lined up across the Roanoke and New River valleys to take advantage of expanded early voting options in their localities.
Some municipalities had already eclipsed 50% turnout by Friday, four days before Election Day on Tuesday.
Virginia expanded early-voting opportunities this year by allowing people to request absentee ballots without having to provide a reason. More people are also choosing to vote by mail, although most early voting in Roanoke and beyond is happening in person.
Early voting ends Saturday. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday.
Several localities expect turnout for this year’s election — spurred by extremely high interest in the presidential race — to surpass 70%, with some places expecting turnout higher than 80%.
Salem’s early-vote totals were approaching 50% of the city’s registered voters as of Friday afternoon, with a long line becoming common from the registrar's office on Clay Street around the block toward city hall.
More than 6,100 people had voted early in person, with another 2,618 having voted by mail, Salem elections director Dana Oliver said. Salem has 17,669 registered voters.
By Friday morning, Roanoke had seen nearly 16,000 residents vote in person with nearly 8,800 more having voted by mail, said registrar Andrew Cochran. That adds up to just over 38% of registered voters in a city that has seen about 68% turnout in the past two presidential elections.
If turnout is strong on Election Day, based on early-voting numbers Roanoke could see more than 70% of registered voters casting ballots.
All early votes will be counted as absentee ballots, which will be counted when polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Cochran said that early voting has gone smoothly, and he expects ballot counting to go well Tuesday night.
“We have a clean process lined out,” Cochran said. “We’ll take our time and do things properly.”
Provisional ballots, those that are given to voters whose eligibility to vote is in question, could become a factor in Roanoke, especially in the local elections that include a two-man mayor’s race and eight candidates running for three open city council seats.
More than 300 Roanoke voters had cast provisional ballots as of Friday, many of them people who had requested ballots through the mail but had decided to vote early in person instead. Those provisional ballots must be reviewed by the Roanoke City Electoral Board before they can be tabulated, which could delay calling any races that are close.
Roanoke County had received more than 34,000 early votes as of Friday afternoon. More than 24,000 of those votes were by people who had cast ballots in person at the registrar's office in Vinton and a satellite location at the Brambleton Center, registrar Anna Cloeter said. The county has about 72,000 registered voters.
"We've started pre-processing the bulk of the ballots we've already received by mail and are hoping that this will expedite the counting process so that we can deliver results in as timely a manner as possible," Cloeter said Friday.
Botetourt County had received more than 11,000 early votes as of Friday afternoon, registrar Traci Clark said, with more than 8,400 coming from people voting in person. She expects the county, which has about 26,000 registered voters, to surpass 2016 turnout of about 78%.
In Montgomery County, 14,289 people have voted early in person, with another 4,032 voting by mail. But there are 3,025 mailed ballots that have yet to be returned, registrar Connie Viar said.
Viar said it has taken about two weeks for the U.S. Postal Service to deliver requested ballots by mail. To count, completed ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday. Registrars have until Nov. 6 to count them all.
Radford has received 3,235 early votes and mailed ballots, registrar Tracy Howard said. That’s a little more than one-third of the city’s 9,744 registered voters. Overall registration is down this year in Radford, because registration efforts could not happen on the Radford University campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Franklin County was not able to provide its numbers before deadline.
Reporter Tonia Moxley contributed information to this story.
