Early voters in region say it should continue

“I’ve lived in places where you could vote early and that way the need for having to mail in the ballot is kind of moot,” he said. “I think most people could go if it was convenient. As long as you can go do it early, I’m all for that. As long as it’s safely processed.”

While several voters are touting the benefits of early voting this year, the process has ran into some early complications.

For example, Roanoke County resident Kerry Edmonds said on the first day of in-person voting at her county voter registrar’s office she was given a ballot with the box next to President Donald Trump’s name already filled in with ink. She said she realized it immediately and took it back to a volunteer, who got her another ballot.

“I was just so shocked,” Edmonds said. “I was just thinking, is this really happening?”