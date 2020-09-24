Early voters in region say it should continue

CHRISTIANSBURG — Voting wasn’t exactly in Lisa Broyden’s plans, but an unexpected convenience prompted her to go ahead and complete her civic duty early.
“I was at Kohl’s, and I had talked to a friend on the internet, and she said ‘Oh yeah, I just voted,’ and I’m like what?” Broyden said while at the Uptown Christiansburg mall. “So I decided I’ll just walk right over. So that was easy.”
Broyden, a Blacksburg resident and occupational therapist, was one of several Wednesday who quickly filed in and out of a space at the rear of mall tenant Wonder Universe: A Children’s Museum.
The space is one of two locations that Montgomery County election officials established for early in-person voting this year. The other early voting spot is a spacious multipurpose room behind the registrar’s office, which is located inside the County Government Center on Roanoke Street in Christiansburg — and is otherwise the usual place for casting early in-person ballots.
Montgomery County’s two early voting locations, which will remain open until Oct. 31, were established as elected officials projected a surge in absentee balloting for this year’s Nov. 3 election. The locations also aim to help voters avoid crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The early voting activity in Montgomery County reflects a statewide trend.
Slightly more than 100,000 Virginians had cast ballots in person as of Wednesday, after just a few days of early voting — a figure that is about a third as many as were cast in 2016, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
The newspaper reported that 884,032 people had been issued absentee ballots as of Wednesday, more than three times the number of Virginians who applied for mailed ballots in 2016.
Montgomery County election workers this week said the process of casting ballots has remained relatively the same at the two early voting locations, but the new additions help streamline the work.
“This is something they should consider for every presidential election,” Sam Van Curen, an election officer at the mall, said, adding that it cuts down lines and overall wait times.
Roughly 9,100 mailed ballots were mailed to Montgomery County voters Sept. 18, which was the start of absentee voting, according to figures provided by Registrar Connie Viar.
Just under 350 of those ballots have been mailed back as of Thursday, Viar said. Another 2,482 ballots so far have been cast early and in person, she said.
The number of ballots mailed out to Montgomery County voters last week was nearly three times the number of total absentee ballots cast during the 2016 election.
Viar said her office has steadily continued to send out ballots. She said it sent out just under 300 Wednesday and approximately 95 as of early Thursday afternoon.
As far as some of the in-person volumes, nearly 300 people showed up to the Christiansburg mall location Tuesday, said election worker Angela Sills.
In addition to the convenience, Broyden said the early voting location alleviated previous concerns she had about voting on Election Day itself, which is what she usually does as she lives next to her precinct in Blacksburg.
“Yeah, I just think in general ventilation isn’t all that great, even with precautions,” she said. “This is crowd free. This is great, lots of space and good ventilation.”
Fellow Blacksburg resident Lloyd Blevins said he also voted out of convenience Wednesday
“Well I had no specific reason about today, but I was going to be in the hood anyway, so I figured why not?” He said. “Once I knew that I could vote here, it seemed like the right thing to do.”
Blevins said he initially planned to mail in an absentee ballot before he learned about the early voting options. In fact, he said he brought his absentee ballot to the mall location where it was voided.
Blevins said he hopes some of the new measures established this year remain in place for future elections.
“I’ve lived in places where you could vote early and that way the need for having to mail in the ballot is kind of moot,” he said. “I think most people could go if it was convenient. As long as you can go do it early, I’m all for that. As long as it’s safely processed.”
While several voters are touting the benefits of early voting this year, the process has ran into some early complications.
For example, Roanoke County resident Kerry Edmonds said on the first day of in-person voting at her county voter registrar’s office she was given a ballot with the box next to President Donald Trump’s name already filled in with ink. She said she realized it immediately and took it back to a volunteer, who got her another ballot.
“I was just so shocked,” Edmonds said. “I was just thinking, is this really happening?”
Roanoke County Registrar Anna Cloeter explained the mishap as a one-time mistake. She said sometimes voters will begin to fill out a ballot, realize they selected the wrong candidate or made a stray mark and come back up for a new ballot. Cloeter said this happened with the ballot that was issued to Edmonds. The ballot had previously been voided and instead of being put into a bag with other voided ballots, it was set aside by a clerk to continue to help the long line of voters that formed that morning. It was later mistakenly issued to Edmonds when she arrived to vote that morning.
“No one is nefariously marking ballots,” Cloeter said. “We caught the mistake pretty quickly and the mistake won’t be made again.”
Cloeter said ballots are kept in a locked storage room when they are not used. Only 100 ballots are at the check-in counters at a time and are restocked once the staff runs out. Ballots received by the registrar’s office are also wrapped in plastic, which would indicate whether they had been opened.
Staff writer Alison Graham contributed to this report.
