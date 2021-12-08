Earth Fare sets opening date, ceremony for Christiansburg store

Earth Fare is slated to open its new location inside the Christiansburg Marketplace on Jan. 12, the organic and natural grocery store chain announced Wednesday.
The news marks a major step for the Marketplace, which is in the midst of a massive revamp after spending years in limbo.
Since the redevelopment began a few years ago, the shopping center has seen the addition of several new tenants such as a Starbucks, Chipotle and Mission BBQ. The property, however, has been operating without an anchor tenant, a role that Earth Fare will fill.
Earth Fare’s plans to open a store in the Marketplace and serve as the property’s anchor tenant were announced well over a year ago, but the specialty grocer ran into some delays as it was once set to open its doors this past summer
The Christiansburg location will be the grocer’s third store in Virginia, adding to the ones in the Roanoke and Williamsburg markets.
“Earth Fare recognizes that the location in Christiansburg is an exciting and vital part of the community. We have made the commitment to open our doors and provide families with clean, all-natural and organic options,” said Earth Fare President Mike Cianciarulo. “This is the very first Earth Fare that we have built from the ground up, under the ownership of Hulsing Enterprises, and we are beyond excited to introduce the Christiansburg community to this unique interior and welcome our guests through our doors on … Jan. 12.”
Hulsing Enterprises is run by Dennis Hulsing, the company’s president and CEO and the man who led the effort to revive Earth Fare after the company filed for bankruptcy in early 2020. The grocer currently operates 23 locations across eight states.
The Christiansburg location will occupy 23,390 square feet of space, according to Wednesday’s announcement.
Executives with the grocer and town officials said in 2020 that most of an approximately 30,000-square-foot building would be occupied by Earth Fare while smaller retailers would take up the remaining space.
The overall redevelopment of the Marketplace has been touted by Christiansburg town officials, who see the property as a key player in the locality’s economic future.
In addition to the developer’s own investment in the property, Christiansburg contributed more than $1 million to redo the shopping center’s intersection with North Franklin, bringing a new traffic light and pattern.
The Marketplace is located in the town’s fast-growing northwest section, an area that is home to the Uptown Christiansburg mall and another property that is being turned into a multi-purpose park.
Town officials expect the current and upcoming developments in that part of town to complement each other and lead to significant boosts in revenue from sources such as the taxes on meals and lodging.
In addition to retail and dining, the Marketplace’s redevelopers are planning the addition of multi-family residences on a section of the property. Those plans include units for residents who are at least 55 years old.
“This is a growing area. It [Marketplace] will enhance the growth,” town Mayor Mike Barber said. “We’ve got so much potential there for this place to take off.”
For its Christiansburg opening, Earth Fare is planning an event that will include a ribbon-cutting and a $1,000 check presentation to the charitable organization Community Foundation of the New River Valley. The grocer announced that the ceremony will be followed by a mystery gift card giveaway - where one of the first 200 guests in line will win a $500 Earth Fare gift card.