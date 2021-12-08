Earth Fare sets opening date, ceremony for Christiansburg store

Earth Fare is slated to open its new location inside the Christiansburg Marketplace on Jan. 12, the organic and natural grocery store chain announced Wednesday.

The news marks a major step for the Marketplace, which is in the midst of a massive revamp after spending years in limbo.

Since the redevelopment began a few years ago, the shopping center has seen the addition of several new tenants such as a Starbucks, Chipotle and Mission BBQ. The property, however, has been operating without an anchor tenant, a role that Earth Fare will fill.

Earth Fare’s plans to open a store in the Marketplace and serve as the property’s anchor tenant were announced well over a year ago, but the specialty grocer ran into some delays as it was once set to open its doors this past summer

The Christiansburg location will be the grocer’s third store in Virginia, adding to the ones in the Roanoke and Williamsburg markets.