Eastern bluebird breeding season on the wane

“There used to be holes in fence posts and things that we just don’t have anymore,” Weber said. “Now we use metal fence posts. So blue birds as well as other cavity nesters like chickadees and tree swallows and titmice and nuthatches, they all need cavities, ... and that’s why we provide the boxes.”

Supported by bluebird enthusiasts (Weber calls them “bluebirders”), bluebird numbers have increased since 1966, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Today the global breeding population is estimated to be about 22 million.

Much of that recovery is due to people putting up nestboxes and monitoring them for problems.

“It’s so intriguing to have this little peek into nature, so it’s really fun to do,” Weber said. “And it’s beneficial.”

We will never know what caused the first four nestlings to die or their parents to ignore even the one that made it out of the box. But the pair was not easily deterred. They quickly built a new nest in a box next door.

Hope again grew as the female laid four light blue eggs and later the pair began to feed chicks. Nest monitors supported them with dry and live meal worms and regular infusions of live crickets.