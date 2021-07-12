Eastern bluebird breeding season on the wane

CHRISTIANSBURG — The first try was a disaster.
We found three dead Eastern bluebirds near to fledging still in the nest this spring, and the only one to make it out was killed by a predator on the ground nearby.
It was a desire to share in the triumph of this stunning native North American thrush, scientific name Sialia sialis that had led to building several nestboxes and to distribute them to friends and neighbors.
Hope rides high when spring breeding season nears. But intimacy with wildlife is as much about tragedy as triumph, and happy endings are hard won.
“All birds, currently are threatened,” said Sandy Weber of the Virginia Bluebird Society. Weber collects bluebird nesting data in Montgomery County for the society and provides advice to other bluebird nest monitors.
In Colonial America, bluebirds were thought to have numbered significantly higher, Weber said. Probably on par with robin populations today, which are another kind of thrush.
Bluebird populations declined steeply at the turn of the 20th century, Weber said.
“Bluebirds are obligate cavity nesters, and their cavities — they’re gone because of habitat loss,” she said. “In suburbia we take down any tree that has any kind of hole in it.
“There used to be holes in fence posts and things that we just don’t have anymore,” Weber said. “Now we use metal fence posts. So blue birds as well as other cavity nesters like chickadees and tree swallows and titmice and nuthatches, they all need cavities, ... and that’s why we provide the boxes.”
Supported by bluebird enthusiasts (Weber calls them “bluebirders”), bluebird numbers have increased since 1966, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Today the global breeding population is estimated to be about 22 million.
Much of that recovery is due to people putting up nestboxes and monitoring them for problems.
“It’s so intriguing to have this little peek into nature, so it’s really fun to do,” Weber said. “And it’s beneficial.”
We will never know what caused the first four nestlings to die or their parents to ignore even the one that made it out of the box. But the pair was not easily deterred. They quickly built a new nest in a box next door.
Hope again grew as the female laid four light blue eggs and later the pair began to feed chicks. Nest monitors supported them with dry and live meal worms and regular infusions of live crickets.
On July 5, three chicks fledged from the nest, landing in a nearby oak tree, where their parents were seen feeding them for several days. Bluebirds stay with their young for about a month after fledging, feeding them and teaching them to forage for themselves.
Insect populations appear to be down in the New River Valley this year, which may lead to lower rates of successful nesting, Weber said. She has noticed several issues in the Bluebird trails she monitors around the county.
Breeding season is winding down but will officially continue until about Aug. 15, Weber said.
For more information on Eastern bluebirds or how to provide and monitor nest boxes, visit virginiabluebirds.org.
If you currently monitor bluebird nest boxes in Montgomery County and want your data included in the state counts, contact Sandy Weber at sandyweberrn@gmail.com.