EDA approves Roanoke's Riverdale project, city to finance $10 million loan

Since the early aughts, Ed Walker has been involved in numerous redevelopment projects in and near Roanoke, including ongoing endeavors in Salem and Danville.

Now, in a "dream come true" project, he plans to help the city redevelop 75 acres near the old American Viscose plant in southeast Roanoke.

"Riverdale is a once-in-a-century, timely, high-quality, transformational project," Walker wrote in a document he emailed The Roanoke Times Tuesday. "To me it is a “dream come true” public/private redevelopment opportunity in one of the best locations in the city with the largest collection of unrehabilitated historic buildings in the city."

A performance agreement approved Wednesday morning by the Roanoke Economic Development Authority - and by the City Council on Tuesday -outlines investment and incentive terms for the Riverdale redevelopment project, expected to cover the Roanoke Industrial Center near the old Viscose plant.

The agreement includes the city of Roanoke, the EDA and Walker's company, Riverdale Southeast LLC.

To kick things off, Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell indicated the city plans to secure $10 million from a financial institution through the issuance of debt, which it will then transfer to the EDA to be loaned to Riverdale Southeast.

Interest rates are high right now but Roanoke Economic Development Director Marc Nelson said the city considers the project worth it.

"One of the reasons that we are driven to do it is because Ed has a very narrow window in which to close on the property," Nelson said.

Nelson said the performance agreement and plans for the redevelopment project have taken shape over the last two months.

Walker said he's had his eye on southeast Roanoke for a lot longer than than - about 15 years. He bought one building in the area in 2018, but "quickly realized that my one building wasn’t large enough to have the effect I wanted or to change the status quo."

Now, though, the plan is for Walker to close on 75 acres by mid-April, an acquisition made possible using $8.2 million of the EDA loan.

The remaining $1.8 million of the loan will be used to clear debris from the property, after which point the EDA will be in a position to approve additional incentives for redevelopment efforts.

The performance agreement also requires the developer to invest another $50 million in the project in the next 17 years. Upon hitting that benchmark, the EDA will forgive the loan over a period of 10 years.

Perhaps the most immediate part of the process, though, will be the development of a master plan to guide the project. That planning process is expected to take place throughout the rest of 2023.