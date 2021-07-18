Edible landscaping: Farming the yard

In Blacksburg’s Highland Park, Emilio Santini determined he had the sunlight to put vegetables and ornamentals over all of his lot. He and his wife, Theresa, grow 40 percent of what they eat six to seven months, he estimates.

A number of New River Valley residents are part of a national trend to use their lawns, even front lawns, as something other than expanses of grass (Some, as a recent story in the New River section detailed, use ). But some go heave on the edible. That includes those such as Santini, who has 120 tomato plants. Others blend squash, kale, or lettuce into a mix of ornamentals.

Even Blacksburg horticulturist Beth Carson has incorporated fruits into town landscaping at the Five Chimneys house. She is pleased to see edible landscaping taking hold at homes and businesses around town.

“I like to see them enjoying all of their land,” she said. “They do pay taxes on it.”

Americans have long loved their grassy lawns. A NASA study using satellite imagery shows lawns are the No. 1 irrigated “crop” in the nation, taking up an area the size of Wisconsin. While grasses reduce stormwater runoff and soak up the atmosphere’s excess carbon dioxide, lawns often require massive amounts of water, especially in drought-stricken areas.