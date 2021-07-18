Edible landscaping: Farming the yard

Editor’s note: This story is a second installment about a movement to use more yard space for something other than turfgrass. The first story (“Lawn Begone”) was published on July 4.
BLACKSBURG
Ben Corl and Julie Burger didn’t plan to raise half their annual consumption of greens and root vegetables when they planted two modest vegetable beds in their yard 11 years ago.
They had no master plan to cover three-fourths of their Draper Road, Blacksburg lot with edibles and flowers, but as their enthusiasm grew, their lawn dwindled.
“We never intended to have a lot of lawn. We always wanted lots of plants. When we crave a new plant and don’t have room, we get rid of more lawn,” Burger said.
Now their home is a showpiece for home gardening, yielding everything from spinach to peanuts to winter wheat, ringed by a swath of colorful flowers that draw pollinating insects.
Sheridan Bell, on Montgomery Street, knew his front lawn was the best place for fruit trees and berry bushes, so in went an orchard of dwarf trees. He has pawpaws, apples, pears, and an oriental persimmon cross.
“With good pruning, they’re very picturesque and sculptural,” the retired landscape designer said.
Barbara Griffiths mixes edibles, such as strawberries and herbs, with ornamentals throughout her Mission Hills yard. Rhubarb’s huge leaves make an exotic backdrop; asparagus adds a fernlike texture. Blueberries create a fine border shrub.
In Blacksburg’s Highland Park, Emilio Santini determined he had the sunlight to put vegetables and ornamentals over all of his lot. He and his wife, Theresa, grow 40 percent of what they eat six to seven months, he estimates.
A number of New River Valley residents are part of a national trend to use their lawns, even front lawns, as something other than expanses of grass (Some, as a recent story in the New River section detailed, use ). But some go heave on the edible. That includes those such as Santini, who has 120 tomato plants. Others blend squash, kale, or lettuce into a mix of ornamentals.
Even Blacksburg horticulturist Beth Carson has incorporated fruits into town landscaping at the Five Chimneys house. She is pleased to see edible landscaping taking hold at homes and businesses around town.
“I like to see them enjoying all of their land,” she said. “They do pay taxes on it.”
Americans have long loved their grassy lawns. A NASA study using satellite imagery shows lawns are the No. 1 irrigated “crop” in the nation, taking up an area the size of Wisconsin. While grasses reduce stormwater runoff and soak up the atmosphere’s excess carbon dioxide, lawns often require massive amounts of water, especially in drought-stricken areas.
Some homeowners want more from their lawns than uniform good looks and weekly mowing stints. Santini, who avoids watering by mulching and spends less than an hour a year mowing his tiny lawn, claims edible landscaping works for his family.
“We haven’t had to buy a tomato or tomato product in the seven years we’ve lived here,” he said. “My wife – she does 70 percent of the gardening – spends every evening in the garden. It’s how she unwinds and recharges after work.”
For people living in subdivisions with homeowners’ associations, regulations may shape their gardening options. Mission Hills, for instance, forbids obvious vegetable gardens beyond the backyard. But most New River Valley municipalities are surprisingly tolerant – if the grass is mowed, if the plantings look intentional, it’s allowed.
“We set minimum standards to preserve owner rights and make room for diversity,” said Dave Darnell, Blacksburg code inspector
Edible gardens vary in the amount of attention they need, but even the simplest require work. Arlean Lambert enjoys the figs, strawberries, greens, and other edibles planted around her north Blacksburg home. But at 81, she’s a bit overwhelmed by the permaculture garden of mostly trees she had installed at least a decade ago. Permaculture gardening, which means “permanent agriculture,” was sold to her as a forest-like system that would grow on its own, Lambert said.
“It did grow. It’s gotten out of control,” she said.
An elderberry bush is squeezed up against a filbert, and the hardy kiwi vine is romping above Lambert’s reach over a pear tree, which for some reason isn’t bearing. The asparagus is now shaded, but the catnip is doing well – too well for Lambert’s needs.
Lambert enlisted assistance from Javad Torabinejad, who helps people design, set up, and maintain edible landscapes and gardens through his company, Future Foodscapes (futurefoodscapes.com). Torabinejad was raised in Iran by a widowed mother, who gave each of her five sons a fruit tree to nurture in their small yard. Through this experience, he learned about grafting and pollination, developing a lifelong love of gardening. So strong is his zeal, Torabinejad has traveled to other growing zones with potted fruit trees in need of timely cross pollination.
Torabinejad, who has two degrees in agriculture and a Ph.D. in ecology, is scheduling pruning and thinning for Lambert’s permaculture area. He’s also selected some disease-resistant apples to graft to her dwarf trees and moved her asparagus to a sunny location with appropriate soil. He’s also helped her with pest problems, including deer.
“We specialize in helping people incorporate food and medicinal crops into their landscapes,” Torabinejad said. “What we do includes fruit tree care, garden designs, disease diagnosis and treatment, pest ID and control, and more. ”
Torabinejad advises starting small and leaving space between trees to avoid removals later. He often recommends beginning with a fruit tree, one that is relatively trouble-free and resistant to most diseases.
“A hardy fig is good in a south-facing spot,” he says, “and mulberries, service berries, blackberries, and native persimmons work also.”
Bell, who has a persimmon tree cross in fruit this year, has a penchant for the unusual. He experiments with yosta berries, hardy kiwis, juneberries, and grafts of several types of apples.
“Apples are the hardest because of diseases. I never spray poisons on anything on my property. But I grow apples because I like them,” he said.
Ben Corl and his wife, who work full-time and have young children, are fairly deliberate about how setting up their garden so they are not overwhelmed.
“We have a lot of perennials; they fill in the space so little weeding is required,” Corl said. “We weigh how much time each plant will require when we decide what to raise.”
“When we have more disposable time, we’ll take on more high maintenance plants,” Burger said.
But for now, she’s happy to step into their yard for a juicy, flavorful tomato and to have fresh flowers for the table. Their daughters know where their food comes from and have shared the joy of growing their own Indian corn.
“If you’re having fun, gardening isn’t work,” Corl said.