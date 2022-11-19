Editor's Note: 2023 Secular Society Fellowship journalist to continue focus on immigrants, refugees

Over the past year, Roanoke Times journalist Heather Rousseau has told stories of immigrants and refugees in our region that might not have been told were it not for the generosity of the Secular Society.

Rousseau wrote about two sisters who narrowly escaped the Taliban and resettled here, and about how public school systems in the Roanoke Valley are working to help the children of immigrants learn English and a new culture. She chronicled efforts by Roanoke Valley residents with family connections to Ukraine reaching out to help others in their homeland. In September, after the anniversary of the fall of the U.S. backed government in Afghanistan, she followed up with other families who resettled here. Those are just a few examples of the many articles, photos and videos she produced during her reporting fellowship.

In 2020 the Blacksburg-based Secular Society committed to funding a three-year fellowship to support in-depth reporting by women journalists at The Roanoke Times. It was a generous response to the situation faced by journalists after the dramatic changes in the revenue structure of the for-profit news business in recent years.

Rousseau was the second woman to hold the fellowship. The first, Alison Graham, focused on Virginia’s social services system, particularly as it affects children. Last spring her work won first place for in-depth and investigative reporting among the largest publications in the annual Virginia Press Association news contest. Graham, most recently covering health care, left the newspaper this summer to attend law school.

The final year of the fellowship begins this week and I am pleased to announce that Rousseau will continue into 2023 as the third recipient of the Secular Society Foundation fellowship for in-depth and investigative reporting.

Rousseau will expand her reporting on the people and cultures adding to the diversity and growth of the Roanoke Valley and beyond. She intends to focus on newcomers who may be falling through the cracks and why, particularly with employment, or by dropping out of school and other complications. Rousseau also will focus on the children of immigrants and how they help their parents navigate their new home, as well as the story of how some become U.S. citizens after resettling. You can read her past coverage at this link: https://bit.ly/3EdRbvG

More immediately, Rousseau will report in coming weeks on refugees from the Russian invasion of Ukraine who have resettled here. She also will work to help other Virginia journalists learn how to better cover their refugee and immigrant communities.

Good Neighbors Fund launches

For the coming week and on weekends until Christmas, we will publish articles about some of the people who have been helped by The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund via Roanoke Area Ministries’ Emergency Financial Assistance Program.

Betsy Biesenbach, a longtime contributor to the Times, has reported and written the articles and staff photojournalist Scott Yates has taken the still images and video about the fund. The Roanoke Times has sponsored the Good Neighbors Fund for nearly 40 years. It is the primary fundraiser for RAM’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program. Please consider supporting the effort via the links and coupon in today’s edition.

New faces in the newsroom

We’ve welcomed some new faces to our news and sports staffs this year, replacing others who have moved on. Here’s who’s new:

Emma Coleman has covered public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley since March. She is a Washington and Lee University graduate from Maryland who previously worked at The News-Gazette in Lexington.

Molly Hunter has been covering Franklin County since February. She’s originally from Iowa and previously worked at a newspaper in Nebraska. You will see her work in both The Times and the Franklin News-Post.

Ronald Harrod Jr. started covering high school sports for us in October. He’s from Washington, D.C., and graduated from Radford University and Columbia University.

Payton Williams is covering education and health care in the region. He also is newly arrived, from a newspaper in Oklahoma.

I welcome them and their energy. It’s rewarding, as someone who’s nearing 40 years in this craft, to see young journalists learn and develop as they launch their careers.