Editor's Note: New downtown offices open Monday for The Roanoke Times

For the first time in more than a century, The Roanoke Times has a new mailing address … and it’s in an old post office.

The newspaper vacated its downtown home at the corner of Second Street and Campbell Avenue in mid-January when the sale of the building closed. Our former building now houses offices for the Roanoke City Public Schools. The oldest part of that sprawling structure had been a newspaper office since early 1914.

Getting ready for the move amounted to the grandmother of all attic clean-outs. We spent months sorting, culling, shredding, packing and sometimes discarding everything from surplus cubicles to an assortment of 1970s-era publicity photos for TV shows, to an unopened bottle from the Trump Winery that a conservative pundit had sent to a previous editor after Election Day 2016 (a brave soul, purely in the interest of science, opened it and determined the Trump wine had skunked after one term).

One of the last things I did at 201 Campbell, with a former colleague, was to retire the colors from atop the building. That U.S. flag is now folded into a triangle and will be displayed in our new office.

Since midwinter we’ve operated remotely. Last week, we began moving into our new offices in the Commonwealth Building, a 1930s-era building just south of Roanoke’s city hall. The space we are leasing, 210 Church Ave. S.W., Suite 100, once housed the main post office. There’s still a facade of post office boxes in the building’s lobby.

We spent last week reconnecting and updating our computers and phones, and beginning the process of unpacking. Soon new signs will go up on Second Street and inside the lobby at our entrance. The offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., though we still encourage customers to use phone and email options to place ads and conduct other business with us as listed on page A2 in the print edition and online here.

Our reporters and editors are working a hybrid schedule initially, a mix of days in the office and working remotely. But it was important for us as a news-gathering institution to remain downtown. Leasing this space also keeps The Roanoke Times in the same downtown area it has been located in since the newspaper’s founding in 1886.

nnn

You may have noticed QR codes popping up on your A1 and sports pages in recent weeks. These are a new feature to help readers of the newspaper quickly access online-only features such as videos and photo galleries via their smartphone. Try out the one with the front page story on conservation efforts in Franklin County.

nnn

Speaking of online features, a makeover of our e-edition launched Thursday. It features a reorganized navigation system (all of the buttons to move through the electronic edition are on the upper right hand side now rather than in separate locations), easier access to puzzles and other features. If you are a regular reader of the e-edition and have feedback for our digital designers, please email me your thoughts at brian.kelley@ roanoke.com

nnn

I am ending two longtime features of our Sunday and Monday papers after this weekend. Beginning May 29, we no longer will publish Roanoke Valley real estate transfers in the Sunday Business section. And on Monday we will publish the final “What’s On Your Mind?” column. Freelancer Betsy Biesenbach has for years gathered the real estate transfers, and Ray Cox has been the most recent WOYM columnist. I thank Betsy and Ray for their contributions.

Kelley is editor of The Roanoke Times.

