Editor's note: On discontinuing daily COVID-19 numbers in the Roanoke region
Effective Tuesday, The Roanoke Times no longer will publish a daily list of COVID-19 data from the state and region.

The newspaper began gathering the data in March 2020 and started publishing the chart soon after, as cases began to appear across the larger Roanoke region.

With the increase in the percentage of the population now fully or partially vaccinated in Virginia, COVID-19 numbers have been declining statewide and in the Roanoke and New River valleys. And the restrictions imposed by the state now largely have been lifted.

For those who still wish to view the local data, go to: 

https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia-locality/

For statewide data on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, go to: 

https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/

