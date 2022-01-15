 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Editor's note on Sunday delivery and contacting The Roanoke Times

  • 0
The Roanoke Times stacked logo

Due to inclement weather, newspaper deliveries may be delayed Sunday. If you do not receive your print edition, please enjoy our E-edition digital replica at roanoke.com/eedition/. Need to sign up for a digital account? It’s included in your subscription. Simply go online to roanoke.com/activate to get started.

Also Sunday, all phone lines for The Roanoke Times will be down between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. due to work connected with the newspaper’s move to new offices. During those eight hours, please call 804-775-2904 to reach customer service. The regular customer service numbers, 540-981-3211 and 800-346-1234 will be working before and after that eight-hour outage on Sunday.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Virginia snow forecast Q&A with RTD executive editor Paige Mudd and meteorologists Sean Sublette and Jim Duncan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert