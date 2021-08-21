Editor's Note: Rethinking how we present the news

Features content, such as the arts and music columns, entertainment news, comics and puzzles, will follow next in the B section, with the exception of Wednesdays and Sundays, when Extra is a stand-alone section. Extra Vibe, the TV and entertainment tabloid, will continue to be published on Thursdays as a stand-alone section.

This reordering of our presentation of the news came at the suggestion of our copy desk staff, and is the result of the work of a team of copy editors and designers this summer.

It is part of a broader, internal conversation on coverage we held in late May and early June. There will be other changes in coming weeks involving our news beat structure and online efforts, but I’ll save those for another dispatch.

We hope the changes make for a more consistent, easier to use daily newspaper that focuses more closely on the news that’s happening closer to home.

Goodbye, Dwayne