Editor's Note: Rethinking how we present the news

Beginning Monday, your print edition of The Roanoke Times will be organized with simple goals: to give our local coverage the most prominence, and to make regular features easier to find.
We are reordering how we present the news to put the emphasis on local and state news. We also are more consistently anchoring elements of the print edition, such as editorials and comics and puzzles, so they don’t migrate depending upon the day of the week.
In Monday’s newspaper, you will notice these changes:
The front page will be primarily local and state news, with the occasional major national or international articles depending upon newsworthiness.
The content of the Virginia section, mainly local and state news, now will be found inside the A section.
Obituaries and the editorial page also will run inside A, seven days a week, as will Classifieds.
The B section will be fronted by Sports, seven days a week. This will give more prominence to the excellent work of our team of reporters who cover Virginia Tech and other colleges, and local prep sports.
The Nation & World page, which is gathered from reporting by The Associated Press and other wire services, will run inside the B section, behind Sports.
Features content, such as the arts and music columns, entertainment news, comics and puzzles, will follow next in the B section, with the exception of Wednesdays and Sundays, when Extra is a stand-alone section. Extra Vibe, the TV and entertainment tabloid, will continue to be published on Thursdays as a stand-alone section.
This reordering of our presentation of the news came at the suggestion of our copy desk staff, and is the result of the work of a team of copy editors and designers this summer.
It is part of a broader, internal conversation on coverage we held in late May and early June. There will be other changes in coming weeks involving our news beat structure and online efforts, but I’ll save those for another dispatch.
We hope the changes make for a more consistent, easier to use daily newspaper that focuses more closely on the news that’s happening closer to home.
Goodbye, Dwayne
On Friday we said farewell to our longest serving newsroom employee. Dwayne Yancey, editorial page editor for the past seven years and a Roanoke Times reporter and editor since 1982, is leaving for a new venture in journalism. Dwayne’s never been one to run short on words, and I am sure he will tell you all about it (and then some!) when the time comes. But if you’d like to read his farewell for now, turn to our editorial page on page B6 inside today’s paper. We will be hiring a new editorial page editor. In the interim, I will be managing the page and picking up editorials from sister papers in Virginia, including the Richmond Times-Dispatch, The Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg and The Daily Progress in Charlottesville.