Editor's note: Roanoke Times delivery may be delayed Thursday; Extra Vibe will appear with Friday's paper

Because of production issues, home delivery of Thursday's edition of The Roanoke Times may be delayed. In addition, the Extra Vibe section, including the weekly television listings, will not be included with Thursday's newspaper, but will appear with Friday's newspaper. Deadlines were moved up earlier on Wednesday as well, which means some late breaking news and sports will not appear in Thursday's print edition but will be available online at www.roanoke.com.
