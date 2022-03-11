 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Editor's note: We are discontinuing weekly COVID-19 updates

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, The Roanoke Times no longer will publish a regular tally of reported coronavirus infections in Western Virginia.

For most of the first year of the pandemic we ran these counts daily, as they served to amplify the continued spread of the virus and the need to heed precautions suggested by public health officials.

In June, The Roanoke Times scaled that back to once a week, reflecting the initial decrease in case counts and easing of the crisis. We continued the weekly counts through the two variant surges since, but will cease them as of Saturday.

There are a couple of reasons for this. First, at this point the public health messages are well known — get fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and even if you are vaccinated take masking/distancing precautions in times of a high level of community transmission or if you are in a vulnerable group. Second, the utility of reporting numbers for each locality is minimal now. The numbers reflect data reported to state health officials. With the widespread use of home testing kits now, many less severe cases are not reported. Moreover, most of the Roanoke and New River valleys should move from high to moderate transmission levels in the coming weeks. You can find that data on the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard.

We will continue to do occasional updates if there’s another regional surge, but for now it’s time to move on to other reporting priorities.

