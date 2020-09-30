Education Notebook: Hidden Valley High School named National Blue Ribbon school

Hidden Valley High School is one of eight Virginia schools to be named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2020, an award given to high-performing schools and those that have made exemplary progress in closing achievement gaps.

The Roanoke County school was recognized for overall achievement, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

"Their commitment to engaging and purposeful learning is shown by this recognition," said Roanoke County Superintendent Ken Nicely. "Hidden Valley is just one more example of how we are working in Roanoke County to encourage deeper learning so that our students become opportunity ready."

Part of that deeper learning comes from a teaching strategy called project-based learning, the school's application noted. Project-based learning involves innovative instruction and activities that focus on 21st century skills, such as critical thinking, collaboration and communication. Students work on projects alongside classmates, teachers and experts and present them each year at "Titan 21" student exhibition events.