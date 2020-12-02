Education Notebook: Science fairs awarded $30K grant from AEP Foundation

The regional fair partnered with Appalachian Power Co. in 2019, which provided the ability to send a third regional project to the international fair.

"In looking for a little bit more of a long-term partner, they suggested that we work together to put in a grant application with the American Electric Power Foundation," said Levy, who credits the Appalachian Power with making the connection.

"This is really going to help secure that in the future, for us to continue to send three projects to that international fair locally, and it's also going to help support students going to international fair from the state fair as well," he said.

Expenses sometimes limit the state fair from sending a full slate of five projects, Levy said, so "the donation from the AEP Foundation helps ensure that we can send a full group."

The AEP Foundation is funded by AEP and its operating companies, including Appalachian Power Co., said Appalachian Power External Affairs Director Larry Jackson.

"One of the areas the AEP Foundation focuses on is education, particularly programs that promote science, technology, engineering and math," Jackson said in an email. "With its emphasis on STEM, providing an opportunity for students to participate in the Western Virginia Regional Science Fair and Virginia State Science and Engineering Fair was an ideal fit for the AEP Foundation, which awarded a total of $30,000 in support of the events. ... Giving back to our communities is important to us, and we are proud to play a role in helping students in our service area participate and experience competition at this level."

