$100 million bond issuance planned for CHS and other projects

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board approved a measure this past week requesting up to $100 million in bond proceeds be spent on Christiansburg High School and other unidentified future capital items.

The request went to the county Board of Supervisors, which decides on the debt to be issued on school projects.

The measure, which the school board passed on a 7-0 vote, was the latest step in the ongoing plans to eventually renovate and expand CHS, the flagship project in ongoing work by the district to address overcrowding in the capacity-troubled Christiansburg strand of schools.

The CHS project will update a building opened during the 1970s and grow the capacity of the structure from 866 to 1,400 students.

Montgomery County plans to issue the $100 million in bonds for the CHS improvements and other capital projects for mid-April, according to information reviewed by the school board. School officials said they requested the board’s consideration Tuesday due to the timing of the projected issuance.

The debt funding would cover the bulk of the CHS project. Additionally, MCPS plans to put another $10 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding toward the project for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

Tommy Kranz, the school system’s assistant superintendent of operations, said some early work that’s being planned for this summer will address the roads, driveways and bus loops at the school. He said the district is also in the process of obtaining a building permit from the town of Christiansburg.

Past conceptual renderings of the project showed a much revamped front with a glass exterior and large windows. Concepts have also called for an indoor track, which district officials said would allow for things such as year-round training and competition.

