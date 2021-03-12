13 apply for 3 school board seats in Roanoke

Mayor Sherman Lea said Thursday that he didn't know Stovall had applied until he received the list of applicants after Wednesday's deadline. He voiced concern about the perception of a current city employee applying to a board whose members are appointed by the city council, saying that council members will need to discuss the matter.

"Sherman’s been our go-to guy," Lea said. "I definitely have no qualms about his ability to do it. I just want to make sure that people feel things are fair."

Roanoke is one of the few remaining localities in Virginia, along with Salem, whose governing body appoints school board members instead of holding an election.

The city council will gather public input and hold public interviews with selected applicants before making appointments to the three-year terms.

Lea said council members would hash out details and dates during their Monday meeting. He estimated council will make the appointments sometime in May.

