13 apply for 3 school board seats in Roanoke

Thirteen Roanokers have applied for three open seats on the Roanoke School Board, including educators, attorneys, a doctor and an assistant city manager. This is the largest number of applicants the city has received since 2017.
The board is guaranteed to gain at least two new members on July 1. Laura Rottenborn, chief of the Western District of Virginia's civil division, did not reapply for a third term. Dick Willis, an industrial digitization leader for Trane Technologies, is ineligible for reappointment because he is serving his third and final term.
The third seat is held by attorney Mark Cathey, who has served on the board since 2015 and has reapplied for a third term. Cathey was previously the board's vice chair and chair.
The other applicants are:
- Mary Apel, a homemaker and former math teacher with 17 years of experience. Apel serves on the board of New Vista Montessori School and is involved with the Junior League of Roanoke Valley.
- Jonathan Brumberg, a branch account executive for Sharp Business Systems. Brumberg attended elementary and middle school in Roanoke, coached football and wrestling at two schools and previously drove a school bus.
- Diane Casola, an attorney and former teacher who is now retired. Casola practiced law for nearly two decades before teaching for 13 years. She chaired the English department at Patrick Henry High School and is a parent of a Roanoke graduate.
- Michael Cherry II, an account resolution specialist with Wells Fargo. Cherry serves as youth director at Garden of Prayer #7 and has eight years of experience in Roanoke law enforcement.
- J. Randolph Clements, a physician at Carilion Clinic and associate professor of orthopedic surgery at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.
- Karena Clinton, owner of RT Smith's Deli in downtown Roanoke. Clinton is involved with the Southeast Action Forum.
- Molly Gutierrez, a program specialist at the Salem VA Medical Center. Gutierrez previously worked with the YMCA's Y After School program in Roanoke schools.
- Byron Hamlar, accounts manager at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Hamlar, who attended Roanoke City Public Schools, serves on the board of the Dr. Beth A. Brown Science Foundation.
- Tiffany Jordan, associate director of Student Opportunities and Achievement Resources, or SOAR, at Virginia Tech. Jordan is a William Fleming alumna and serves on the boards of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys and Roanoke Branch of the NAACP.
- Catherine Koebel, a freelancer writer and researcher. Koebel is founder of Blue Ridge Coalition Against Gun Violence and is a member of the Crystal Spring and Highland Park elementary schools' PTAs.
- Jennifer Owen-O'Quill, president of Owen O'Quill Consulting. Owen-O'Quill serves on the district's gifted advisory committee and is a member of the Woodrow Wilson Middle School PTA.
- Sherman Stovall, Roanoke's assistant city manager of operations. He will retire June 30. Stovall is an alumnus of William Fleming and a parent of a Roanoke graduate.
Mayor Sherman Lea said Thursday that he didn't know Stovall had applied until he received the list of applicants after Wednesday's deadline. He voiced concern about the perception of a current city employee applying to a board whose members are appointed by the city council, saying that council members will need to discuss the matter.
"Sherman’s been our go-to guy," Lea said. "I definitely have no qualms about his ability to do it. I just want to make sure that people feel things are fair."
Roanoke is one of the few remaining localities in Virginia, along with Salem, whose governing body appoints school board members instead of holding an election.
The city council will gather public input and hold public interviews with selected applicants before making appointments to the three-year terms.
Lea said council members would hash out details and dates during their Monday meeting. He estimated council will make the appointments sometime in May.