Twenty-one students from the New River Valley were recently recognized as 2023 Outstanding Students in a Curriculum/Subject Area by New River Community College.

Students from the New River Valley who were honored included:

From Floyd County: Bobbi Jo Burnett, accounting; and Jude Franklin Jungmann, English.

From Giles County: Melissa Anne Biggs, medical administrative support; Kaitlyn Elizabeth Collis, general studies fine arts; Sylvia Jeannette Cupp, nursing; and Larissa Shyanne Gilbert, nursing.

From Montgomery County: Leah Elizabeth Bratton, music; Amanda N. Davis, nursing; Ethan Roy Handy, machine technology; Ambre Camille Herron, information technology cyber security; Matthew Lee Heslep, human services; Jeffery Marunich, business management; and Micah Drew Sutphin, welding technology.

From Pulaski County: Tabatha Lynn Gravley, paralegal administrative support; Kamron Seth Taylor, information technology; and Madison Grace Webb, administrative support technology.

From Radford: Marcie Michelle Buckland, public speaking; Jairen A. Cheek, engineering computer science; Jordan Michelle Naff, electronics technology; Ashton Sherri Tuell, word processing; and Ryan Robert Zembrzuski, electrical engineering technology.

Students were recognized at the recent President’s Awards Ceremony at the college, and received a plaque honoring their award. Students are also being individually recognized on NRCC’s social media outlets.

The awards were determined by the faculty in the various programs at the college. All students receiving the Outstanding Student in a Curriculum award have completed requirements for an associate degree, certificate, diploma or career studies certificate and are eligible to graduate from the college this spring or summer.

- Submitted by Kelly Kaiser