$30M workforce training program to benefit Virginians unemployed due to pandemic

Local community colleges are among those taking part in an initiative designed to help unemployed Virginians enroll in workforce training programs for high-demand fields.

Gov. Ralph Northam last week announced that he would allocate $30 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds toward the Re-Employing Virginians initiative. Approximately $27 million will be administered statewide through the Virginia Community College System, and $3 million will go toward workforce programs in northern Virginia or Hampton Roads.

Participants will receive a $1,500 scholarship for a part-time or short-term program or a $3,000 scholarship for a full-time program, according to a news release.

“Virginians who have been furloughed, had hours reduced, or lost a job because of the pandemic are struggling and wondering what the future holds,” Northam said in the release. “Investing in programs that help people develop skills in high-demand fields is a win for workers, employers, and our economy. As we focus on recovering from the impacts of the global pandemic, the new REV initiative will give Virginians the resources they need to get back on their feet and help ensure that our Commonwealth emerges from this public health crisis even stronger than we were before.”