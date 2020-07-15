5 things to know about Roanoke's school reopening plan

Information technology staff believes the district has enough devices to provide students. The district is having discussions with Cox Communications and the city about how to provide internet connectivity and close the digital gap, Perkins said.

Meals will be available through a grab-and-go system for students who are enrolled in the virtual program and for virtual Fridays, Perkins said. At schools, elementary and middle school students will have meals delivered to the classroom. High school students will have meals delivered to common areas like the hallway.

4. Supporting staff, families and students is a key tenet of the plan.

At one point during Tuesday’s meeting, White singled out staff: “It’s really, really important for us in our presentation, and just in all of our considerations, to think about our staff, and to make sure that we’re taking care of everyone who serves our students.”

The plan calls for numerous supports, including training and professional development on a wide number of topics, from virtual teaching to social emotional learning. But district officials also said they would be judicious in their approach so they don’t overwhelm staff. Wellness programs would also be bolstered, and low-cost child care will be available through the YMCA and Boys and Girls Club.