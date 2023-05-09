Contractors will start work on repairs to Virginia Tech's Slusher Hall, which flooded last fall, as early as next week, university officials decided Tuesday.

Plans still call for the building to eventually be demolished.

School executives met Tuesday morning to approve $7.5 million worth of repairs to Slusher, which was built in 1972, according to a resolution passed by the university's Board of Visitors Executive Committee.

“The building has received no major renovations or improvements since its original construction,” the resolution reads. “The university has been implementing normal maintenance to Slusher Hall to keep it in service but does not plan to upgrade the facility with refurbishments or renovations.”

Long-range plans for the freshman dormitory with 630 beds is to demolish it as soon as replacement beds can be constructed, the resolution reads. Those beds are expected to be built within the first phase of a planned 5,000-bed Student Life Village as soon as fall 2028, according to the resolution.

“The scope of work includes repairs to 38,000 square feet,” the resolution reads. “To meet the university’s requirement for an August 11, 2023, delivery, the contractor requires a work start date no later than May 14.”

The building was subject to flooding in October 2022, according to news reports and social media posts at the time.

Kesler Contracting of Christiansburg is in charge of the work, according to a university spokesperson. Funding comes from the university’s auxiliary revenues and recoveries budget, according to documents.