7 Virginia Tech students suspended after off-campus gatherings

Seven Virginia Tech students were suspended Thursday after local law enforcement alerted the university to reports of large groups of students gathered off-campus.

“Virginia Tech remains steadfast in its commitment to expect all members of our community to follow all public health guidelines issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dean of Students Byron Hughes said in a message posted on Tech’s website Thursday afternoon.

He noted that public health guidelines — which include a recent Blacksburg ordinance limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people — are necessary to keep people safe.

“Should the Dean of Students Office, the Virginia Tech Police Department, or the Blacksburg Police Department need to respond to concerns about noise violations or disruptive parties, a referral will be made to the Office of Student Conduct for their follow-up,” Hughes wrote. “Recent off-campus incidents that have occurred over the past week have resulted in seven students being placed on interim suspension.”