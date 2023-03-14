A Roanoke County school system media policy revise last year led to pushback from some parents and staff – but the policy was updated again earlier this month to remove one of its most contentious components.

The policy reverses course on a measure implemented last June, which required all new books being added to a library’s catalog be read and a review written by a librarian or teacher before it could be added to a school’s collection.

The policy required two elementary school librarians to read and write a review for each book and one was required at the middle and high school levels.

Last year, a retired librarian for the Roanoke County school system, Beth Via, said the new procedures would put librarians in an unmanageable situation.

“A school can get hundreds of new books per year,” she said. “It is unreasonable to expect them to read every book ordered in addition to their other duties,” Via said last June.

Heather Balsley, lead librarian for Roanoke County schools, wrote in a Jan. 2, 2022 email to Michael Riley and Stephanie Hogan, the directors of secondary and elementary instruction: “We feel the other committee members are unaware of how many books that would involve [reading and reviewing] for the high school,” she wrote, referencing non-librarians also on the committee tasked to overhaul the media selection policy.

Balsley also wrote that others were “concerned about the time-intensive nature of this task on our already overworked colleagues, particularly at the secondary level.”

She noted concerns to the administration about a blanket policy of allowing anyone to challenge any book, without some sort of guidelines on what can be challenged, something still in the policy as of Tuesday.

Balsley said last year she could not comment further on the emails obtained through a FOIA request by The Roanoke Times, instead referring the paper to school system spokesman Chuck Lionberger.

The change was one of many to the media selection policy, following the removal of the book, “When Aidan Became A Brother,” was removed from the Herman L. Horn Elementary School library in November 2021.

The book, written by Kyle Lukoff, book is about a transgender boy wanting to be a good brother to his new sibling, and according to school system documents, the mentioning of gender identity in the book is what led to the complaint by a parent, which ultimately got the book removed after a lengthy appeals process.

In the months following its removal, the school system began a large overall of the media selection policy it had been using since 2001, which looked very similar to the selection policies school systems in the area still use today.

Among the other major changes was the fact that all librarians at the elementary, middle or high school levels had to unanimously approve every book before it was added district-wide to the collection at any given level.

While unanimous consensus still remains in effect, the librarians are now once again able to “use reputable, professionally prepared selection aids, such as professional review journals, core collection tools, and conference presentations when selecting media,” according to the school’s website.

Additionally, before a book can be added to the collection, a two-week period of parent review is required, a change that was made last June as well.

Lionberger told The Roanoke Times in a Nov. 16 email that while the number of books added to the school system’s collection remained relatively the same, there was a negative impact on instructional time.

“There has been an adjustment period as librarians get a handle on the added tasks of reviewing books and this has impacted some opportunities for lessons,” he wrote. “We understand there are still some challenges librarians are facing as they work through some of the new tasks to accomplish, but overall, we are pleased with how well our librarians are collaborating and coordinating as they add resources to their libraries.

“A change of this nature will take time for librarians to adjust and we continue to work with librarians to find ways to streamline our procedures.”

County School Board Chairman Brent Hudson declined comment Tuesday, instead referring questions to Lionberger.

On Tuesday, Lionberger wrote in an email that the school system updated the policy in response to feedback from librarians.

"When the school board revised the media selection regulation last year, the board promised to evaluate the change once it was implemented," he said. "The feedback received from our librarians was that the change to collective decision-making was working well, but they wanted to return to the more common practice of evaluating materials, before the group decided whether or not to adopt the materials."

Another addition to the policy made earlier this month includes giving parents weekly email updates about what books their children check out, an option they can opt out of if they desire, according to the school’s website.

Parents will receive an email from the school system Tuesday night about the new service ahead of its implementation set for Friday, according to Lionberger.