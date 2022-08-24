Academy continues to offer virtual public school instruction

Students preferring to learn online still have that option available, even with public schools returned to in-person instruction, said an official for Virginia Connections Academy.

Some 400 students from across the state are enrolled so far at the Connections Academy in its first year operating, said Principal Darla Gardner. Online classes started Aug. 16.

“Every family I’ve talked to, they have a different reason for selecting this learning environment,” Gardner said. “We're seeing lots of students enroll and apply for enrollment every single day.”

She said some students have enrolled because they need more flexible class schedules to focus on career preparation, sports, family travel and other passions. Others are sticking with online educations because they realized it better suited their learning styles when schools closed during the pandemic.

“The virtual environment is a great bet for many students,” Gardner said. “It is not the best for all students, but it's certainly an option that can help students be successful in whatever situation.”

Even though it’s online, Virginia Connections Academy is a public school, so students still take all the required state tests that are typically administered, she said. And like a regular school, there are the elective clubs, social events and other activities such as in-person field trips scheduled for across the state.

“We will have all of those pieces that are typical of a school experience,” Gardner said. “Students have the opportunity for socialization while in a virtual environment at home.”

Personalization is another benefit of the online academy, she said. Advanced Placement courses will be offered, though they aren’t ready yet, along with other honors courses, all the way to remediation resources available.

“Our families work as a team with our teachers, and they work together to develop a plan that is going to be best for that student,” Gardner said. “Us being here and offering the flexible environment really gives all students that opportunity to be successful.”

Tuition is funded through local school districts, and the academy is based out of a partnership with Scott County Public Schools, she said. Virginia Connections Academy is presently enrolling grades 6-10, but the plan is to expand to include all of high school and elementary learning, Gardner said.

“We work very closely with Scott County and the state department of ed to make sure that we are meeting the needs of our students,” Gardner said. “We’re following all of the education guidelines, with our priority being student academic success.”

Virginia Connections Academy, part of a nationwide chain of online public schools run by British-owned Pearson Education, is accepting applications for enrollment, Gardner said.

Learn more online at www.connectionsacademy.com/virginia-online-school.