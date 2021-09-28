Activists call for changes to address sexual violence at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Well over 100 people turned out on the steps in front of the entrance to Burruss Hall on Tuesday evening to again take Virginia Tech to task over its handling of sexual assaults on campus.

Many held signs, some of which included messages such as “Stop the violence” and “Accountability now” and more elaborate ones such as “Why are more people expelled for plagiarism than sexual assault?”

The protest was organized by members of the United Feminist Movement at Tech, who argued that the university’s responses to cases of assault over the years have ranged from being insufficient to dismissive.

It was similar to a protest of about the same size on campus in 2019.

Those in attendance Tuesday criticized the practice of current Title IX policies and demanded more sweeping systemic changes by the school's administration to more effectively and proactively address assault and provide stronger protections for victims. One issue they pointed out, for example, is the number of assaults that have occurred at Tech sponsored events, such as football games.

Graduate student Larissa Schneider, the education chair for the UFM at Tech, argued the university’s policies have not alleviated but have instead continued to perpetuate the “rape culture.”