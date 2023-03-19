At the same time Virginia Tech is examining college affordability, administrators are also considering tuition and fee increases, although decisions are not expected on either issue during executive meetings this week.

No action on Virginia Tech tuition and fee rates, or on university access and affordability, is expected from the school’s board of visitors during its quarterly meeting Monday, said Rector Tish Long during an information session Sunday afternoon.

“We don't have all the information that we need to make a decision here,” Long said. “We will be meeting before the June board meeting.”

Virginia Tech is considering a tuition increase between 0 and 4.9%, and a mandatory fee increase up to 8.8%, a public notice said previously.

On Sunday, Amy Sebring, the university’s chief operating officer, said it is one thing to talk about percentages, but dollars are what comes out of families’ checkbooks.

“We do worry about pricing ourselves out of the market here,” Sebring said. “A 1% increase for our in-state students is about $120. A 1% increase in tuition for our out-of-state undergraduate students is about $330.”

By that math, the tuition rate could increase by as much as $588 for in-state students, and up to $1,617 for students from elsewhere. That’s not including the potential up to 8.8% fee increases.

One factor slowing the university's decision on how much or whether to increase student costs is Virginia lawmakers, who have yet to agree on state budget amendments for the year. That inaction leaves Virginia Tech unsure of its exact share of state resources.

A special executive committee meeting later this spring, likely prior to May, will decide upcoming tuition rates, Long said.

“We are very mindful of decision timelines that students have to make, particularly incoming freshmen, by May 1,” Long said.

Tuition hikes are strongly opposed by current students, said undergraduate student representative Jamal Ross and graduate student representative Anna Buhle, both citing affordability concerns.

“When we're talking about increasing fees by even $200… $200 can put students over the edge,” Buhle said. “Even though to some of us, that might not feel like a significant amount of money.”

At the same time the university is pondering price increases, it is also questioning how to make college more accessible and affordable, at least for in-state students.

“Access and affordability is of course a topic of great import. This was the number one issue from the board,” Long said. “How are we going to be able to have more students, more diverse students, across Virginia be able to afford a Virginia Tech education?”

Answers are forthcoming, said Matt Holt, a professor and department head who is co-chairing the university’s affordability and access initiative.

“We want to cover more unmet financial need for more in-state Virginia students,” Holt said. “We've been talking about it. We have a pretty good idea in mind of where we're headed.”

Unmet need-based financial assistance to in-state students is about $30 million annually, Holt said.

By the time the board of visitors meets in June, plans will be more aligned and “then ready to perhaps make a pretty big announcement about what we plan to do over the next 5-10 years,” Holt said.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said an additional up to $6 million of aid money is soon going to students in the form of state resources.

"Which is helpful," Sands said. "We'd love more, but that's a piece of this."

He said access and affordability is a top-two priority for the university because the conversation includes not only internal, but also outside stakeholder engagement.

“I do think that our donors, our friends will engage, because of the importance of the issue. That’s going to be very strategic, as to how we decide to engage them,” Sands said, adding later: “The opportunity for paid internships and apprenticeships with our employer community, that can become a very big part of access and affordability.”

Discussions will continue Monday during the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors quarterly meeting at 12:45 p.m. Watch a livestream by going online to the website bov.vt.edu.