After tumultuous few months, Botetourt adds electronic form to speak at school board meetings

Recent months have seen dozens of people seeking to speak at Botetourt County School Board meetings.

On Tuesday, the division announced a tool to help it manage its public comment sessions.

It is introducing an electronic form, posted at the system's website, www.bcps.k12.va.us, and is accepting applications, according to a school board news release.

"This form will help us prepare for meetings by knowing how many people to plan for and consider whether a change in meeting location is needed," Superintendent Jonathan Russ said in the news release. "The ability to see when someone completed the form will also help us determine the order of speakers."

Those without internet access may call the school board school board office, 473-8263. The board clerk will submit a form on their behalf. All requests are due by 10 a.m. the day of a meeting. The board's remaining 2021 meetings are set for Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9, according to information at the division's website.

Mask mandates in the pandemic, the rights of transgender children and the way schools teach about race have been hot issues this summer, drawing crowds to the past several meetings. The August meeting became so heated, with members of the public shouting and cursing after the board's agreed-upon hearing time had expired, board Chairwoman Anna Weddle cleared the room of anyone who was not employed by the school, but left the meeting open to online viewers.

