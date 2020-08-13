Anonymous donor doubles Virginia Western's student emergency fund

A $10,000 gift to Virginia Western Community College's student emergency fund from an anonymous donor will double the fund's balance.

The longstanding fund from the Virginia Western Educational Foundation provides applicants with up to $500 per academic year to address financial hardship that threatens a student's ability to complete coursework, according to a news release.

The donor is a retired businessman and alumnus of Virginia Western. Though he supports his four-year alma mater, he said in the news release that "I realize it is Virginia Western that needs my help now, and they were the first to help me. They prepared me for what was to come."

He met his wife 45 years ago in a Virginia Western geology class.

"We were so poor, we couldn't afford to buy a Texas Instrument hand-held calculator for each of us, so I used my slide ruler and gave her the calculator," he said.

The Virginia Western Rapids Response Student Emergency Fund quickly provides applicants with funds within 48 hours. Funds have paid for expenses such as medical or car repair bills, groceries and gas, according to the news release. Most recently, it has assisted students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.