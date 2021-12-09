Anonymous woman makes record donation to Hollins University

“The transformational educational opportunities created by it will have a visible and sustained impact for generations of women to come at Hollins,” said Hinton. “Most of all, this generosity will enable future students who otherwise would not be able to attend college to access that opportunity.”

Gifts at this level bestowed to a school of Hollins’ size create outsized impact for traditionally underserved and limited-income students, she said in the release.

“The need for an educated citizenry and women’s leadership development is greater now than ever, yet higher education access is more challenging than ever,” Hinton. “This gift allows Hollins to be able to provide greater access, now and into the future.

Women’s colleges numbered more than 200 in the United States during the 1960s, but financial insecurity and long-term instability have dwindled those numbers to fewer than 40 schools today, according to the release.

Hollins, founded in 1842, is one of the country's oldest women’s colleges. Currently, the undergraduate student body is 36% low-income, 34% first generation, and 30% students of color, according to the release.

“We are proud to be a steward of this gift,” Hinton said in the news release. “To be able to touch the future in this way.”

